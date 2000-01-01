Indian Energy and Power Sector News, Indian Energy News, Power Industry, Power Companies News.

Oil prices fall after Fed hike, but tighter market looms

Reuters
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading at $50.87 per barrel at 0235 GMT, down 17 cents from their last settlement.

 
 

Non-OPEC oil producers to cut output 558,000 barrels a day

India prioritising shift to become natural gas-based economy: PM

"Natural gas is the next-generation fossil fuel, cheaper and less polluting," Modi said in an address at flagship energy event, Petrotech.
India, Japan sign landmark civil nuclear deal

Govt slaps $1.55 bn penalty on Reliance Industries for drawing ONGC's gas

India abstains from voting on nuclear weapons ban at UN

Power sector debt worth Rs 1.34 trillion at high risk: Crisil

Nearly Rs 1.34 lakh crore worth of debt on operational and under-construction power projects is at risk, says ratings agency Crisil.
BPCL plans to spend $6.8 billion on refinery expansion by 2022

Oil nears $55 at 16-month high as OPEC deal fuels buying

Monday's gains take the rally since the agreement was struck on Wednesday to 18 percent for Brent, the highest in almost eight years, and 15 percent for US crude.
No plan to split Coal India, says Piyush Goyal

Oil prices steady as markets recover from Trump shock

Govt to launch clean energy equity fund of up to $2 billion

Govt's $20-bn refinery expansion to cut fuel oil output

What investors will watch in RIL's Sept quarter result

The company is expected to snap its six-quarter long rising trend on the growth front by reporting a 4.4 per cent sequential drop in standalone net profit in Q2.
Indian Oil to lay India's longest LPG pipeline

