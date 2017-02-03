How govt plans to bring Indian oil companies into the league of BP and Shell

The time has come for Indian oil companies to combine their synergies and aim to compete better with global firms in acquiring foreign assets.

According to FM Arun Jaitley's Budget speech, the government proposes to create an integrated public sector oil major which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas companies.

The government is struggling to raise local oil production and imports about 80 per cent of its oil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 set a goal of cutting that to 67 percent by 2020.

India is replacing China as the driver of global oil demand growth and the International Energy Agency expects it to account for a quarter of global energy use by 2040. The oil and gas sector is among the six core industries in India and plays a major role in influencing decision making for all the other important sections of the economy.

The country's oil demand is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 3.6 per cent to 458 Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) by 2040, while demand for energy will more than double by 2040 as economy will grow to more than five times its current size, according to Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

We look at broad contours of the move and its likely effect on the competitiveness of the firms.

India has about a dozen state-run oil and gas companies - including Indian Oil Corp, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. But alone they do not have the financial power to rival global oil majors in bids for overseas oil assets. Combining them "will give them capacity to bear higher risks, avail economies of scale, take higher investment decisions and create more value for shareholders.

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government had announced the policy but it would be up to companies to determine the details of any mergers.

The combined market cap of company's key oil and gas companies -Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil India, IOC, HPCL, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation-is around $106 billion. While this is less than the top oil companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc or Chevron, it still gives India a formidable standing among companies such as Russia's Rosneft with a market cap of around $70 billion or the UK's BP Plc which has a market cap of $115.57 billion.

However, analysts were a little wary as they felt the process could be lengthy and problematic. "I think the motivation is right but the government has to be very careful in going ahead with the merger as that can take a lot of time in integrating cultures of various companies and the market conditions could also change," said Anish De, partner and head of oil and gas at KPMG in India. "(The) key challenge will be integration issues, especially on the human resources side," said K Ravichandran, group head, corporate sector ratings, at ICRA Ltd.

India planned a similar move in 2005 but the proposal was turned down by a government-appointed panel.

(With inputs from Reuters)





