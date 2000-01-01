Infrastructure News, India Infrastructure Development News, Real Estate infrastructure Sector News

A train 2X faster than bullet train is coming to India

Mail Today Bureau | New Delhi
Indian Railway may soon put on track the next generation Maglev trains that will be two-times faster than the proposed bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

 
 

Steel giant SAIL to sell stakes in three units via auction

Steel giant SAIL will be selling stakes in the Bhadrawati, Salem and Durgapur steel plants through a two-stage auction process to strategic buyers.
'Realty, consumer non-durable mkts to be hit by notes ban'

Supreme Court tells Supertech to deposit Rs 10 cr

Infrastructure sector growth hits three-month high

How Modi govt plans to smarten up railway stations in smart cities

An estimated Rs1,500 crore will be spent on the redevelopment of stations in the 60 cities that have been listed as smart cities.
NHAI to monetise 40 projects in 1st phase, eyes Rs 20,000 crore

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) eyes up to Rs 20,000 crore from monetisation of 30 to 40 projects in the first phase.
Soon Railways will join billion-dollar cargo club: Prabhu

Tata, Liberty House in talks on UK Speciality Steels business sale


Realty stocks tank after black money crackdown

Godrej Properties sells over Rs 300 cr villas in Greater Noida

10 situations when you can say NO to your landlord

Russia plans $1 bn India joint fund, to pump $500 mn in NIIF

6 global players interested to develop ultra high-speed trains in India

Indian Railways to spend entire outlay of Rs 1.21 lakh cr

