Business family buys 10 sea-view apartments for Rs 232 crore in Mumbai's Worli

A business family in Mumbai has bought 10 sea facing apartments worth Rs 232 crore in one of the most expensive areas in the city.

According to a report published in the Economic Times, a Sindhi family bought the apartments in the Omkar 1973 project in Mumbai's plush Worli locality, marking a record for luxury skyscrapers.

As per the experts, the country's real estate market has seen a transaction of this grand level in the residential segment for the first time in many years, exceeding the sum typically paid for homes in south Mumbai.

Quoting the two persons with knowledge of the development, the report said, "The transaction has been concluded recently and will be registered soon. The cost does not include the stamp duty amount. Out of the 10 apartments, five are bare shells and can be customised later".

The persons told ET that the Mumbai-based joint family has bought the apartments for personal use.



Out of the 10 sea-view apartments purchased which had a built-up area of 50,000 sq ft, five of them are ready to move in and are below the 51st floor.

The three, four and five-bedroom apartments in towers A and B range from 3,100 sq ft to 7,500 sq ft in area.

Aprt from this family, celebrities like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani, Kinetic Engineering's Vice-Chairman Sulajja Firodia, education and sports baron DY Patil have also all purchased flats in the same Omkar 1973 project.

India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli bought his sea view apartment in 2016 for over Rs 34 crore on 35th floor of tower C.

The developer, Omkar has sold almost 70 per cent of its flats and has started giving possession of the first phase. The project has three towers, tower A and B are scheduled to be delivered in June while the tower C is expected to be ready by next year.





