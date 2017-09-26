Delhi Metro to hike fares, prices set to go up by Rs 10

In what might be a setback for daily commuters, fares of Delhi Metro is set to increase for the second time this year. This new phase of price hikes is going to start from October 1.



The last time fares were hiked was in May this year. The minimum fare then was hiked from Rs 8 to Rs 10, whereas the maximum fare was hiked from Rs 30 to Rs 50.

The revised fare is likely to be Rs 10 for the first kilometre, with an increase of Rs 10 by each slab, going up to Rs 50. The fares are going to be something between Rs 10 and Rs 60 after the hike, while journeys longer than 32 km are likely to see a hike from Rs 50 to Rs 60.



This revision in fares again has been made due to the increasing cost of electricity and maintenance expenses, along with expenses for the work force. According to a report by Hindustan Times , the DMRC is at a debt of Rs 4,500 crore, with additional operating costs, apart from maintenance expenses.



However, the usual discount of 10% will still be levied on passengers using metro cards, and there will be no change in fare for the Airport Express, the Business Standard report mentioned.



There will be an additional 10% discount for passengers commuting during non-peak hours, and there will be special discounts during holidays and Sundays.

According to a report in Business Standard , after the price hikes, DMRC saw the daily footfall reduce by 1.5 lakh passengers, as compared to June 2016. Hence, it is likely that this phase of price hikes will also see a decrease in passengers.