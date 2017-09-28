Residents of Delhi might soon have to pay for parking on streets outside their houses

Do you have a car or are planning to buy one? Be cautious, as it might end up being a more expensive affair than you anticipated. There are new rules that are likely to be implemented soon in Delhi - this coming winter - to be slightly more specific, that will ensure that you end up paying if you have been parking your car on the roadside all this while. There will be demarcated areas near residential colonies and you will have to pay a fee to avail a space in one of those areas.

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, who perused the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules, 2017, brought in some amendments, according to a report in Times of India .

Here are a couple of changes brought in to the existing set of rules:

1. The rates for parking at demarcated areas will be fixed by respective civic agencies and will be assisted by the RWAs.

2. There will also be a 'base parking fee committee' that will be headed by the Transport Commissioner.

3. If your building has stilt parking but you still park at the roadside, you will be charged twice the normal rate that will be levied.

4. Roadside parking for the first hour will be charged at least twice as much as off-street parking, which will then increase exponentially every hour. The idea is to dissuade people from parking on the roadside.

5. Dynamic pricing systems will be implemented for peak and off-peak hours.

6. The rules also say that in case of a multi-level stack parking, no surface parking will be allowed within 500 meters.

7. Civic agencies will be responsible for identifying roads and spaces where night parking of transport vehicles will be permitted. Commercial vehicles will be able to access those areas only at night and only after payment.

8. The said agencies will also identify and provide demarcated areas for parking of e-rickshaws and other electric vehicles. These vehicles will be able to avail legal charging at these areas.

9. Traffic police will be the primary authority who will be invested with the power of towing away illegally-parked cars on roads wider than 60 ft, while the civic agencies will be responsible for towing away vehicles from other roads and spaces. They will also be able to impose penalties.

10. Any petrol, CNG vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years will be seized if found parked on public streets.

These rules will be monitored by an apex committee that will also review its implementation and compliance. The demarcated areas will also be in tandem with the vision of Delhi Master Plan 2021.