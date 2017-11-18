Larsen & Toubro wins Rs 8,650 crore contract for building Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its heavy construction arm of L&T Construction has won order worth Rs 8,650 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The company mentioned in a BSE filing that the order is for constructing Package 01 and 03 of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

"The proposed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will serve as an economic gateway to Navi Mumbai connecting to Nhava Sheva Port, the Mumbai Pune Expressway and the Mumbai Goa highway," it added.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project involves construction of 21.8 km bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai. While L&T has secured Package 01 of the contract jointly with IHI Corporation, Japan, it will complete undertake work under Package 03 on its own.

The Package 01 will include building a multi-level interchange at Sewri and a 6-lane bridge from Sewri to 10.38 km into the Mumbai bay, a Business Standard report said. This bridge will cross the Sewri mudflats, Pir Pau Jetty and Thane Creek channels, along with country's first of its kind orthotropic steel deck crossing other obligatory navigation channel.

Under Package 03 of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, L&T Construction will build a 3.6 km 6-lane bridge at Navi Mumbai connecting National Highway 4B, State Highway 54, as well as interchanges, rail overbriudges and toll plazas.