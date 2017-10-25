Mumbai to get two more metro lines, costing up to Rs 15,088 crore

In what might come as a respite to daily commuters in the city, Mumbai will now get two more metro lines. This move would ease transportation across the city. The project is likely to cost Rs 15,088 crore and would link major industrial and commercial hubs of the metropolitan city. The two new metro lines sanctioned are the 5th and 6th lines. Metro 5 is 24 km long and will run in the Thane - Bhiwandi - Kalyan route, while Metro 6 is 14.5 km and will run across Swami Samarth Nagar - Jogeshwari -Kanjurmarg - Vikhroli. Both corridors will have 6-coach trains.

The Thane - Bhiwandi -Kalyan corridor will be completely elevated and have 17 stations. The proposed stations in this corridor will be Kalyan APMC, Kalyan station, Sahajanand Chowk, Durgadi fort, Kon Gaon, Gove Gaon MIDC, Rajnouli village, Temghar, Gopal Nagar, Bhiwandi, Dhamankar Naka, Anjur Phata, Purna, Kalher, Kasheli, Balkumbh Naka and Kapurbawdi. Every train in this route is expected to carry 2.29 lakh people every day by 2021. Metro 5 will eventually connect to the Metro 4 corridor that runs across Wadala-Thane-Kasarwadavli and Metro 11 between Taloja and Kalyan.

Metro 6 that will run across Swami Samarth Nagar - Jogeshwari - Kanjurmarg - Vikhroli will link the Western and Eastern suburbs and will have 13 stations. The proposed stations on this route are Swami Samarth Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Momin Nagar, JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Maha Kali Caves, SEEPZ village, Saki Vihar Road, Ram Baug, Powai Lake, IIT Powai, Kanjurmarg West and Vikhroli on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). Metro 6 will also be the second line in this corridor, which already has the Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar line.

The 5th metro line is expected to be ready in 41 months by 2021. The initial minimum fare will be Rs 10, and the maximum Rs 50. The initial minimum fare for Metro 6 will be Rs 10 and Rs 60 will be the maximum charge.

Apart from these lines, works on three new metro corridors are already underway, while two are expected to start shortly.

Metro 5 corridor is likely to cost Rs 8,416 crore, while Metro 6 is likely to cost Rs 6,672 crore.

(With agency inputs)