NBCC signs deal with Bolix to import energy-efficient building solution

Government-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd (formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd) today signed an agreement with Poland's Bolix S.A. to import a building technology solution that can save energy consumption by up to 35 per cent.

Headquartered in ?ywiec, the Polish firm is a leading producer of external thermal insulation and composite systems (ETICS) in Europe. It is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Berger Paints India, and recorded annual revenues of â¬35 million last year.

"We have signed a Memorandum of Business Exploration (MoBE) with Bolix to use their thermal insulation technology, which can save energy cost by 30-35 per cent. The new technology will not only help improve the aesthetics of building faÃ§ade, but will also extend the life of a building by up to 20 years," NBCC's Chairman and Managing Director Anoop Kumar Mittal told the media in Delhi today.

NBCC will be using the ETICS technology in its ongoing and upcoming projects in India and abroad.

Bolix will export these building materials and technology, and also plans to set up a dedicated facility in India.

"We have many construction solutions with thermal applications that can have widespread usage across India. We have worked on Indian climatic conditions to optimise the usage and enhance the aesthetics," said Maciej Korbasiewicz, President of Bolix's Management Board.

The application of the technology will be seen across many homes being built by the NBCC, which is constructing 30,000 houses in Delhi.

Under the MoBE, NBCC will have an exclusive tie-up with Bolix to use the technology. Moving ahead, the two partners did not rule out the possibility of a joint venture. Setting up Bolix facilities in India by utilising locally available raw materials is also being explored.

Over the years, Bolix has insulated over 100 million sq. m. of external walls and exports its technology and materials to Europe and the US. It uses acrylic plasters, silicone plasters, silicone-acrylic plasters, silicate plasters and mineral plasters for exteriors, interiors and ceramics usage.