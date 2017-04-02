PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India's longest road tunnel: All you need to know

Every winter, National Highway 44, the only road link connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country witnesses frequent closures due to snowfall and landslides. And on days when it is open, there is one-way traffic to prevent snarls on the narrow winding road.

Bringing some respite to thousands of commuters in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, this new tunnel on the Chenani-Nashri stretch of the highway will be able to cut the travel time between the twin capitals by more than two hours.

The state-of-the-art engineering marvel in the difficult Himalayan terrain is 10.89 km long. After missing several deadlines, the much-awaited tunnel will be open to public.



Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a green light to India's longest road tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Here's everything you need to know about the tunnel:

