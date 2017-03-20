Trump Effect: Infosys won't apply for H-1B visas for junior staff this year

As the uncertainty over the H1-B grows, Infosys has decided not to apply for H-1B visas for junior employees, a report in The Economic Times said.

The US will start accepting applications for H-1B work visas for the fiscal 2018 from April 3 amid the uncertainties surrounding the visa programme, the most sought after by Indian IT firms and professionals.

"The company is not applying for visas for employees with under four years of experience. We are talking to clients about offshoring more work to India, and the work done by junior employees can be brought to India," the report quoted an executive from Infosys.

The company had not raised visa requests for systems engineers and senior systems engineers, among the lowest rungs in the Infosys corporate ladder, the report said.

Unlike previous years, the official announcement by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) did not say till when it would continue accepting the H-1B petitions.

Foreigners looking for jobs at technology companies in the US will now have to go through a longer visa approval process after the Trump administration announced it will temporarily suspend expedited applications for H-1B visas.

Earlier, USCIS had said that starting April 3 it will suspend "premium processing" for up to six months. Under this expedited procedure, applicants can be eligible for visa approvals within 15 days, instead of a regular review period that can last for up to a few months.

The H-1B non-immigrant visa allows US companies to employ graduate-level workers in several specialized fields, including information technology, medicine, engineering and mathematics.

Technology companies, particularly, depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

The United States currently caps H-1B visas at 65,000 a year, with an additional 20,000 allowed for those who have earned advanced college degrees in the United States.

The visa is valid for three years but can be extended for an additional three years.

In the last few years, the department has received enough petitions to fill in the Congressional mandated 85,000 H-1B visas.

