Eisai Pharma to bring more drugs to India

Eisai Pharmaceuticals India, the Indian arm of one of Japan's largest drug companies Eisai Co.Ltd, is planning to market more patented drug brands in the Indian market.

The company which started its Indian operations in 2004 to launch its epilepsy drug Zonegran and then followed up with an out licensing agreement with Wockhardt for its neuropathy drug Methycobal, is launching some of its latest epilepsy and cancer drugs in India, said Dr.Sanjit Singh Lamba, Managing Director.

"Two months back we launched our thyroid cancer drug Lenvima and is now launching epilepsy drug Fycompa and we are offering it to Indian patients with a differential pricing", he said.

Lamba said the company would launch more new drugs from its parent's stable in the country.

Fycompa will be available in the country in three strengths 2 mg, 4 mg and 6 mg with per day cost to patients at Rs 35, Rs 55 and Rs 70 respectively for each strength. The same drug costs $15-16 per day in the US. India is estimated to have about 12 million epilepsy patients. The $6 billion Eisai, which makes blockbuster drugs like anti-ulcerant Rabeprazole and Alzheimer's drug Aricept, sells $100 million worth of the thyroid cancer drug globally and India has some 1000 patients detected every year, said the official.

Eisai India's Vizag facility manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and tablets, and majority of the APIs are exported to the parent manufacturing units. It also has a Developmental Research facility of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) at Vizag and this was merged with Eisai India a couple of years ago.