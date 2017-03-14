Govt receives Rs 672-crore fine from pharma firms for overcharging

Drug pricing regulator NPPA has received Rs 672.28 crore fine till date from pharmaceutical companies for overcharging, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Since inception, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has issued 1,527 demand notices to companies for overcharging on sales of formulations at prices above the notified ceiling price.

"Demand notices have been issued for an amount of Rs 5,038.72 crore. Amount of the tune of Rs 672.28 crore has been deposited by the companies. An amount of Rs 3,469.91 crore is under litigation," Minister of State for Chemicals Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

NPPA has recovered Rs 294.84 crore during the current financial year till February, he added. The government had recovered Rs 90.17 crore in 2014-15 and Rs 12.36 crore in 2015-16.

