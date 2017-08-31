Medical device makers seek review of knee implant price cap

The Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), a representative body of the domestic arm of global medical device makers, has asked the drug price regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to review its decision to cap the prices of knee implants.

In a representation to NPPA on 29th August, MTAI complains that the authority had not considered appropriate categorization of knee implants while fixing the prices. It states that NPPA has disregarded the service costs related to instruments and the cost of additional components used in the revision surgeory. The association also points out that the decision to fix knee implant ceiling price inclusive of bone cement charges is a case of embedding the price of one product into another as bone cement is a separate component commercially available as packaged and finished goods of respective manufacturers.

NPPA had recently slashed the prices of orthorpedic knee implants by over 50 percent. The price of the most commonly used complete knee implant made of cobalt chromium was capped at Rs 54720 plus taxes, 65 percent less as compared to the earlier price of Rs 1,58,324. Similarly, implants made of special metal like titanium and oxidizedc zirconium was cut by 69 % and that of revision implants for second surgery by 59%.

Terming the decision hasty, the association said that it runs contrary to the goals of increasing patient access and creating an environment that encourages investments in India.

The association wanted NPPA to refrain from additional price controls, and have open dialogues with the industry to develop sustainable solutions.