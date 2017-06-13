Sun Pharma receives USFDA nod for anti-cholesterol drug

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' wholly owned subsidiary has received nod from the US health regulator for its generic version of ezetimibe tablets used to reduce high cholesterol levels.

One of the company's wholly owned subsidiaries has received final approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for generic version of Zetia, ezetimibe tablets, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing.

The approval is for the tablets in the strength of 10 mg.

The tablets are generic versions of Merck's Zetia, Sun Pharma said.

"As per IMS, ezetimibe tablets had annual sales of approximately $2.7 billion in the US for the 12 months ended April 2017," it added.

The stock of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was trading at Rs 539.50 on the BSE, up 1.19 per cent.