PSU sector news, Indian public sector latest news update, public sector undertakings news

SBI says will gain $120 bn in assets from takeover

Reuters
SBI says will gain $120 billion in assets from takeover of units

State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's biggest lender by assets, will gain $120 billion in assets following its merger with associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank, the lender said in a statement on Saturday.

 
 

Govt infuses Rs 22,915 cr capital into 13 PSU banks

More

Bharat Electronics to manufacture Micro ATMs

More

Rs 25,000 crore allocated to public sector banks

More

ONGC to trim expenses as oil prices slump

More

ONGC net profit falls 64% in Q3 on low crude prices

More

Coal India's January output falls short of target

State-run miner Coal India on Monday said it acheived a production of 52.86 million tonnes coal in January, lower than the target of 56.18 MT for the month.
More

Govt plans to shutdown Tyre Corporation, HMT arm

Tyre Corporation of India is among the public sector units that had earlier been cleared for revival through the joint venture or disinvestment route.
More
 
 

NTPC's credit strength reflects dominant position: Moody's

More

Government to encourage investments in public sector enterprises

More

HPCL shares gain 6% on robust Q3 profit

Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) shares climbed nearly 6 per cent after the company swung back into black with a Rs 1,042.26 crore profit for the December quarter.
More

BHEL posts Rs 1,102 crore loss for Oct-Dec quarter

More

Coal India net profit rises 14% to Rs 3,718 cr

Net profit came in at Rs 3,262.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.
More

Coal India in dilemma over production, pricing

More

Govt shortlists 5 merchant bankers for CIL stake sale

The Cabinet had last week approved 10% stake sale in Coal India. As many as seven merchant bankers had bid for managing the disinvestment of CIL.
More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More