State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's biggest lender by assets, will gain $120 billion in assets following its merger with associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank, the lender said in a statement on Saturday.
State-run miner Coal India on Monday said it acheived a production of 52.86 million tonnes coal in January, lower than the target of 56.18 MT for the month.
Tyre Corporation of India is among the public sector units that had earlier been cleared for revival through the joint venture or disinvestment route.
Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) shares climbed nearly 6 per cent after the company swung back into black with a Rs 1,042.26 crore profit for the December quarter.
Net profit came in at Rs 3,262.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.
The Cabinet had last week approved 10% stake sale in Coal India. As many as seven merchant bankers had bid for managing the disinvestment of CIL.
