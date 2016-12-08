9 products Reliance Jio offers other than SIM cards

Telecom industry newcomer, Jio revealed their new Jio Happy New Year offer last week, which will extend the free services till March 2017.

The company has launched various applications along with its new 4G cellular network. Some of these apps are available only for Jio SIM users. The company is looking forward to make up for the late entry to the telecom industry with the help of free high speed internet and exclusive services.

Jio TV

The app lets you watch Live TV as well as programs from the last seven days. The app claims to provide instant access to more than 350 channels in more than 15 channels. The content can only be watched on a smartphone or tablet.

Jio Chat

This app is Jio's substitute to other instant messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger. The app comes with features like messaging, high quality voice, video conferencing and add-ons like , stickers, doodle and emoticons.

Jio Cinema

As the name suggests, this app is an on demand video library. The app boasts of offering over 1 lakh hours of movies, TV Shows, music videos, Jio shorts and trailers.

The application has a lot of free content available and users can also purchase more movies.

Jio Music

The app is a music streaming and downloading service which provides HD Music exclusively to Jio Sim card users. The songs are free to download without any extra charges. The app is available for download only on phones running with a Jio SIM.

The app description claims a collection of over 1 crore songs across various languages and genres.

Jio Mags

The app is exclusively available for Jio SIM card users. The app lets you browse through various top magazines published within the country. The app has a useful text-to-speech feature which can be used to turn the text to audio content. The magazines can also be downloaded to the device for offline reading.

Jio Xpress News

The app is a news aggregator providing access to numerous News publications, Magazines, famous Blogs and websites of renowned thinkers and journalists from both India and across the world.

JioMoney

The next big thing in India, after demonetisation, are digital wallets. Jio Money is new entrant in this field but aims high with the service as they recently launched a merchant application to cater the surge in demand of cashless alternatives to paper currency. With JioMoney, you can do mobile and DTH recharges, make everyday payments, send/receive money, pay insurance and other premiums, manage your finances.

Jio Security

The anti-virus app is powered by Norton Mobile Insights to protect the data on your smartphones and other devices. The app is capable of scanning websites and downloaded applications and stop them from hacking or stealing information from your devices. The app also informs about various apps that use excess battery.

JioNewsPaper

The app is exclusively available to Jio customers. It provides a collection of a variety of newspapers in more than ten Indian languages. The app is good way to stay in touch with print media without the necessity of buying and storing newspapers.