Airtel's 'Monsoon Surprise' offers additional 30GB data for customers, here's how you can avail it

Airtel is giving away more data under the 'Holiday Surprises' offer. The plan has been extended to another three months. Airtel announced in a press release that the users will get a new 'Monsoon Surprise'.

Airtel's response to Reliance Jio's data plans continues to benefit the consumers. This new offer will be limited to postpaid customers and can be accessed via My Airtel app. Those users who want to avail the extra data every billing cycle, can do so by downloading the application and the prescribing to the additional data. The application is available on Google Play Store.

According to the offer, Airtel will be offering 30GB data for 3 months which accounts to 10GB per month. Airlet had announced this plan back in April when Reliance Jio released their aggresively priced Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Airtel had given a deadline of July for this particular offer but considering that the tariff war is still simmering, Airtel has extended the offer for another three months.

Under Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer users get 84GB data for 84days on a recharge of Rs 309. At the same time, users with bigger appetite for data can avail 168GB data for 84 days at a price of Rs 509. Reliance Jio's introduction to the telecom industry, back in September has been detrimental for many major players in sector which has also led to the process of mergers between Idea and Vodafone.

Intense tariff war and high taxes are expected to squeeze Indian telecom operators, leaving a gaping Rs 1,20,000 crore deficit between the industry's earnings and its debt/payment commitments this year, said debt-laden Reliance Communications earlier this month.



