Airtel promises free 250 GB broadband data in a bid to counter Reliance's JioFibre plan

India's biggest telecom company is intent on retaining the tag, despite aggressive competition it is facing from Reliance Jio. To hold the attention of a freebie-interested consumer class, Airtel has released the myHome promotional plan, which promises a maximum of 250 GB of free data to its broadband users.

The myHome scheme gives 5GB additional data on every postpaid connection and digital TV connection linked to an Airtel broadband connection. There is a cap, however. Only 25 postpaid connections and 25 DTH connections can be bundled to a broadband connection. Which essentially, 250 GB of additional broadband data per month.

The scheme is available at My Airtel app and can be availed by individuals who subscribed to Airtel postpaid, broadband or DTH before July 1, 2016.

The scheme was launched shortly after Bharati Airtel sustained heavy losses in this quarter. Earlier this week, Bharti Airtel reported its lowest quarterly profit in four years as net earnings declined by 72 per cent in January-March, hit by "sustained predatory pricing" by rival Reliance Jio, representing the mood of the industry.

Billionaire Sunil Mittal-headed company blamed rival Jio for the lowest profit since the January-March quarter of 2013 and said the "sustained predatory pricing" by the new entrant was responsible for the drop in annual revenue of the entire telecom industry.

This is also being seen as a retort to Reliance's JioFibre plans, another plan by Reliance Jio offering free data and services to its customers. Bharti Airtel has been locked in an intense war of words with Jio over free offers.

Under the JioFiber Preview Offer, consumers will not have to pay for first 3 months service. However, there will be one time refundable installation fee of Rs 4,500 that consumers will have to pay to get the JioFiber.