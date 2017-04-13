Airtel counters Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan with 1GB data a day for Rs 399

In a counter to Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Airtel has come up with a new plan. Airtel is offering 1GB data per day at the price of Rs 399 for a period of 70 days. This offer is limited to customers who own a 4G smartphone.

Airtel's new scheme is a direct counter to Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan that was launched this Tuesday. Reliance Jio's plan offers 84GB data at the price of Rs 309 with a similar, 1GB per day limit for a span of three months. The user will also get unlimited local and STD calls.

Along with the Rs 399 offer, Airtel has also launched a new Rs244 plan. According to this plan, users can get unlimited calls but only on Airtel networks.

The new plan has been launched just one day after Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. In a report, Jio had complained to TRAI about customized offers made by incumbent telecom operators to retain the users.



According to Reliance Jio, these plans are deceptive because companies are approaching customers "surreptitiously". It claims that other telecom operators, in a bid to retain customers, are approaching users on a one-to-one basis and that the same offers are not available to general public.

Reliance Jio also asked TRAI to look into the deliberate vilification of their company by other major telecom operators.

Jio alleged that the call centres of these operators are providing "false and malicious" information to subscribers regarding the service quality and network coverage of the new operator.

A Bharti Airtel spokesperson dismissed the allegations saying the company is in full compliance of all regulatory guidelines including tariff orders and MNP regulations. "We categorically deny these allegations," the spokesperson added.