Airtel responds to Reliance Jio: Monsoon Surprise to offer 30GB free data

With the end of Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Airtel is just in time to launch its new Monsoon Surprise data plan. This new plan is the extension of their previous Data Surprise plan. In accordance to this new plan, Airtel's postpaid customers will get 10GB of data for three consecutive months.

The free data can be availed by subscribing to either Rs 499 or Rs 649 or Rs 799 plans. Once subscribed, the user can activate the free data from the MyAirtel application.

"The company is sending another shower of data for three more billing cycles, as part of Monsoon Surprise," Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said in an email to subscribers.

Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer will finally come to an end which is a crucial moment for other telecom giants as consumers using Jio as their second SIM will be looking for a new data plan. However, Reliance is expected to either launch a new offer or extend the current ones for the coming months.

Even BSNL wants to capitalize on the change by releasing a new Sixer 666 pack offering 2GB a day for its consumers. According to the "Sixer 666" plan, the customer will get 120GB of data for the period of two months and unlimited calls during this period. The plan seems to go against Reliance Jio's Rs 509 plan which offers 168 GB of data at 4G speeds and an upper limit of 2GB per day.

Under Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer users get 84GB data for 84days on a recharge of Rs 309. At the same time, users with bigger appetite for data can avail 168GB data for 84 days at a price of Rs 509. Reliance Jio's introduction to the telecom industry, back in September has been detrimental for many major players in sector which has also led to the process of mergers between Idea and Vodafone.

Intense tariff war and high taxes are expected to squeeze Indian telecom operators, leaving a gaping Rs 1,20,000 crore deficit between the industry's earnings and its debt/payment commitments this year, said debt-laden Reliance Communications earlier this month.



