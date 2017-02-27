Bharti Airtel announces 'free' national roaming ahead of Reliance Jio tariff plans launch date

Country's largest telco Bharti Airtel on Monday announced 'war on roaming' or free incoming calls/SMS and no premium on outgoing calls while roaming across India.

On the overseas roaming charges, the firm said daily billing will be adjusted to the price of basic one day pack even for customers who don't buy a roaming pack.



Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel said ,"This marks the death of national roaming and the whole country will be like a local network for our customers, who will not have to think twice before making or receiving calls or using data while travelling outside their home base."

The move is likely to benefit 268 million Airtel subscribers. Idea Cellular and Vodafone are likely to follow suit in a bid to protect their subscriber base, under threat from the newest entrant in the telecom sector - Reliance Jio.



The Bharti Airtel stock closed 2.83 percent or 10.35 points lower at Rs 355.70 on the BSE.



The announcement comes almost a week after billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio announced the launch of Prime Membership for existing Jio customers and revealed tariff plans.



From April 1, Reliance Jio will start its tariff plans. All domestic voice calls to remain free, no roaming charges, no hidden charges, Ambani said on February 21.

Jio prime members will get unlimited benefits of New Year offer for another 12 months at only Rs 303 per month or Rs 10 per day for another full year.

Those enrolling for Jio Prime membership will have to pay Rs 99 as membership fee. Enrollment for prime membership will start from March 1 till 31 March 2017.

