Reliance Jio doesn't like the new Airtel advertisement, here's why

Relaince Jio has once again come out with blazing guns on Airtel's new advertisment claiming to be the fastest network in India. The company has filed a complaint with the the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). The bone of contention is Airtel's use of the phrase "officially the fastest network" which, according to Reliance Jio is "misleading".

"The claim of Airtel that it is India's fastest network is false, misleading and incorrect. This claim is being made by Airtel acting in a mala fide manner in collusion with Ookla, LLC," Jio said in its complaint filed before The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).



Reacting to the allegation, an Airtel spokesperson said that the company has been rated as India's fastest mobile network by Ookla - the global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications.

"This is clearly mentioned in the ad. Ookla's findings are based on analysis of millions of internet speed tests logged on 'modern devices' by mobile customers across India using its popular Speedtest app. The results include all mobile tests, regardless of connection technology," the Airtel spokesperson said.

Reliance Jio claimed that the Ookla charges money for giving out such awards. The Mukesh Ambani-led company themselves got an offer from the speed-test application in the same quarter when Bharti Airtel was awarded the title.



In a legal notice to Ookla, Jio said it was informed by the broadband testing company that Jio's network was the fastest mobile network in India and can be given the tag of fastest network in India which Jio can use leveraging Ookla's brand but Ookla will "charge substantial sums of money for this purpose and especially for publicly using the award and test results".

"You purportedly issued a certificate dated February 24, 2017 to Bharti Airtel...certifying their network to be India's fastest mobile carrier for the same period," Jio notice to Ookla said.

Jio has also found a fault with the methodology used by Ookla, which attributes speed result to sim used in the primary slot of mobile phones even if Jio sim delivering high speed has been used in the secondary slot.

The company claims that the use of the word "officially" is misleading as the title has not been given out by any government body.



"The word "officially' when used in the context of telecom services is linked to only Trai and DoT in the minds of general public. The use of this word deceives the telecom consumer into believing that the certification is from the the telecom regulator namely Trai or the licensor namely DoT," Jio said.



With inputs from PTI

