BSNL offers unlimited calling, data on Bharat phone for Rs 97 per month

State-owned telecom firm BSNL today launched unlimited calling and a data plan for Rs 97 a month for the buyers of Micromax's 4G VoLTE enabled Bharat phone. Priced at Rs 2,200, the phone will support 3G connection as well.

"I am glad that BSNL has come with 2 new schemes. This will not only increase BSNL subscribers but also strengthen their financial position," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said while launching the service.

"This is step to expand digital India mission," he said.

"We are proud that we are partnering with Micromax, a home grown player on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

This will connect the unconnected masses in rural area at very affordable rate," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said, while announcing the agreement with Micromax.

BSNL, which operates across the country except Delhi and Mumbai, has over 98 million mobile subscribers and 16 million landline customers.

Micromax Co-founder Rahul Sharma said that BSNL will provide unlimited calling and data along with free incoming and outgoing calls during roaming, under this partnership.

"The phone will cost Rs 2,200 and it's effective price will be cheaper than that of competition in the market," Sharma said.

He said that the phone has dual sim.

Shrivastava said the telecom corporation is in the process of starting 4G services from January 2018.