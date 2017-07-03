BSNL counters Reliance Jio with Sixer 666; 120GB for 60 days and unlimited calls

BSNL has been facing the grunt of increasing competition in the telecom sector, after the launch of Reliance Jio in September last year. The state-owned company is tackling the competition in its own way. The company will be offering a new data plan to directly counter Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan.

In view of keeping its customer base intact, BSNL has launched a new plan that will give 120GB data to the consumer accompanied by unlimited calls during the validity period. The pack is called "Sixer 666" and just as the name suggests, the plan is worth Rs 666.

According to the "Sixer 666" plan, the customer will get 120GB of data for the period of two months and unlimited calls during this period. The plan seems to go against Reliance Jio's Rs 509 plan which offers 168 GB of data at 4G speeds and an upper limit of 2GB per day. The validity lasts for 84 days. Once the 84 day period comes to an end, the user only gets 28GB for 28days with subsequent recharges.

However, the BSNL Sixer 666 pack will only offer 3G speeds with this pack. The user still gets an upper limit of 2GB per day for a period of 60 days. Earlier when Jio launched an array of offers under the Dhan Dhana Dhan plan, BSNL reacted to it by launching its own versions of cheap data plans.

Chaukka 444

Similar to the Sixer 666 offer, BSNL had launched the "Chaukka 444" plan which offered 360GB bundled data at a price of Rs. 444. The special tariff voucher (STV) offered 4GB data per day for 90 days.

Triple Ace

The Triple Ace (Rs 333) offer was offered with a 90 day validity period with 3GB data per day. This accounted to 270 GB data for the price of Rs 333.

Dil Khol Ke Bol

The Dil Khol Ke Bol (Rs 349) offer came with a validity of 28 days with 2GB data limit per day. However, unlike The Triple Ace, this scheme offered unlimited (local+STD) calls. In terms of data, the total data amounted to 56 GB in 28 days.

Nehle Pe Dehla

The Nehle Pe Dehla (Rs 395) offer came with a validity of 71 days with 2GB data per day. In this scheme, customers got 3000 minutes of calling on the BSNL network and 1800 minutes on other networks. As for the data, it amounted to total 142 GB for a period of 71 days.