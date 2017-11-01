BSNL offers 60 per cent discount, 500 per cent extra data from today

BSNL is offering 60 per cent discount on certain postpaid plans under its Loot Lo offer starting today. In addition to that, the state-run telecom service provider is also offering 500 per cent additional data under postpaid data plans.

Under the Loot Lo offer, BSNL is giving 60 per cent discount on its postpaid plans worth Rs 1,525, Rs 1,125, Rs 799, Rs 725, Rs 525, RS 325, and Rs 325. The discounts will be applicable for new BSNL postpaid connections with advance rental. The scheme also includes security deposit waiver, activation charges waiver and SIM charges waiver. The advance rental has to be for three months, six months or 12 months. The plans can be availed by BSNL postpaid users across India. Users will have to pay GST over and above the plan benefit, though.

BSNL is also offering five times more data on all its postpaid plans. Under the scheme, the Rs 99 and Rs 149 plans will now offer 500 MB data. On the other hand, Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 799, and Rs 1125 will offer 3000MB, 7000MB, 15000MB, 30GB, 60GB, and 90GB free data usage respectively. The Rs 1525 postpaid plan will have unlimited data usage limit with no speed restrictions. All benefits under BSNL's Loot Lo offer can be availed from today till November 30.

Buy a new #BSNL postpaid Mobile connection with advance rental & get up to 60% off on Rentals with our LOOT LO OFFER. pic.twitter.com/A19A5owGG2 - BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 31, 2017

Now enjoy higher data limit with #BSNL's existing Postpaid Mobile plans. pic.twitter.com/z5aLBUvt7M - BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 31, 2017

Earlier this month, BSNL launched unlimited calling and a data plan for Rs 97 a month along with Micromax's 4G VoLTE enabled Bharat phone. The feature phone is expected to compete against Reliance Jio's JioPhone. Priced at Rs 2,200, the phone will support 3G connection as well. The telecom corporation is in the process of starting 4G services from January 2018.