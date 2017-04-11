BSNL Rs 249 pack offers 300 GB data as Reliance Jio effect continues

BSNL has come up with a new offer to attract more data users into their network. The state-owned telecom operator has launched a new Rs 249 plan that will give users data up to 300 GB per month. However, this option is only available to new customers.

According to a report by Gadgets 360, BSNL has launched the Rs 249 plan for for six months, after which the same plan will be available at Rs 499. This new plan also offers free night calling along with the data.

As far as current consumers of BSNL are considered, the Rs 249 plan is available for a short period of time as it was supposed to end with the end of Reliance Jio's Happy New Year offer on March 31. Other users who need a long term plan will have to go for a new BSNL connection.

Unlike Jio, BSNL free voice calling will only be available after 9pm at night till 7am in the morning. This time boundation won't be applicable on Sundays. Apart from that, the speed offered by BSNL won't be able to compete with Reliance Jio and other major 4G network providers.

The data speed for this plan will be limited to 2Mbps. There is no confirmation regarding the drop in speeds after the daily limit is reached. With 10GB per day, this can easily be one of the cheapest data plans any major telecom company has to offer at the moment.