BSNL takes on Jio Prime with 'Dil Kholke Bol' for unlimited calling and data

Most telecom operators are rushing towards new plans and offers to woo new subscribers or just maintain their user-base in the face of fierce competition. BSNL, the state's operator is also trying to keep up with the constantly changing dynamics of the industry.

BSNL has introduced new plans for its postpaid users. The company has released a number of promotional offers which can be availed only for a limited period of time. The interesting bit is that most of these promotional offers coincide with Jio's Prime Membership. This plan in specific is called Dil Kholke Bol and is available across all circles in the country.

In the promotional period, postpaid BSNL users can get unlimited national calls to any network at Rs 599. This price will be upgraded to Rs 799 once the promotional period ends. Along with unlimited calling, the user will also get 6GB of data per month. However, this offer will only extend till the first four months, after which the user will only get 3GB of data per month.

Earlier last month, BSNL had also launched a new plan for its pre-paid customers. Under this plan, fixed monthly charges of Rs 49 is being charged for first six months and after that, the customer shall be charged as per the general plan of the respective circle. BSNL customers can make unlimited calls to any network every Sunday and during night hours (9 pm to 7 am).

The fight between new entrant Reliance Jio and the incumbent telecos could become more intense in the days ahead. With every major telecom operator trying to match up to Jio's offers, the competition has gotten fierce in just under six months.