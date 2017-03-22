BSNL takes on Reliance Jio and Airtel, new plan to offer 2GB data per day

After Airtel, Jio and other major telecom operators are releasing attractive 4G data packs one after the other, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)on Tuesday launched a plan that will give 2GB data per day at just Rs 339 a month.

"To compete with Jio and other private players, we have introduced the cheapest plan with a rental value of Rs 339 per month. Under this plan, the consumer will get 2GB per day," said Sanjiv Tyagi, General Manager, BSNL.

The new plan has not been implemented yet but will be available from the beginning of next month.

The user will get a total of 30GB data in a month of which 2GB can be used in a day. Apart from that, the user will get an additional 25 minutes of free calling per day. Once the user exceeds the 25 minute period a levy of 25 paisa will be charged per minute.

With growing competition in the telecom sector, state-run operators like BSNL and MTNL are struggling to retain consumers. In a bid to respond to the tariff-war, BSNL and MTNL are even planning on a merger.

In terms of the BSNL-MTNL merger, BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava has said the combination will be "advantageous" for both the state-owned telecom firms but issues pertaining to debt and salary structure will need to be sorted out first.

A Parliamentary panel report has pointed out that the Telecom Department is planning to place the merger proposal before the Cabinet by June.