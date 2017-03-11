BSNL to tie-up with cable operators to provide broadband services

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon be tying up with local cable network operators in Telangana to provide broadband services to its customers.

"We have already tied up our broadband services with some of the local cable operators in Warangal district successfully. By May 2017 we will tie up with private cable operators in Karimnagar too," BSNL AP Circle Chief General Manager L Anantharam told reporters here today.

"BSNL will provide cable and maintenance besides infrastructure to the cable operators. They will run their cable television and we will give landline, broadband and voice calls to our customers," he said.

The NGN (Next Generation Network) exchange of 4,000 lines is commissioned by replacing existing new technology exchange in three exchanges in Karimnagar town, the official said.

With this, the landline subscribers can avail IP Centrex, video calling, group video conferencing facilities, he said.

By March 15 as many as 20 hotspots for Wi-Fi will be launched in Karimnagar, the Chief General Manager said.

Giving details of new prepaid connections, he said 96,650 new customers have been added into BSNL prepaid services and the number will cross one lakh by the end of this month.