Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer: Here's everything you need to know

A day after the Jio Summer Surprise offer was discontinued due to Trai's 'advice', Reliance Jio on Tuesday came up with a new 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer to draw customers who were unable to subscribe to Summer Surprise offer and also new customers.

Just like its previous offers, Jio will offer a bouquet of free services along with 1GB data per day for a period of three months. To avail the offer users need to be a member of Reliance Jio Prime.

Here's all you need to know about Jio's new 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer:

The scheme comes in Rs 309 recharge - an increase of measly Rs 6 from its Summer Surprise offer - and Rs 509 recharge

Those customers who are yet to subscribe to Prime Membership will have to pay a total of Rs 408 (309+99) or Rs 608 (509+99) if they want to avail the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer

The plans start with Rs. 309, which provides unlimited SMS, calling and data (1GB per day at 4G speed) for 3 months on first recharge

Rs 509 offer allows 2GB usage per day for a period of three months (84 days). It is aimed at a heavy data users. The pack also offers unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB per day at 4G speed)

Unlike Summer Surprise offer, Reliance Jio has not mentioned if there is any last date to avail the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer

For non-Prime members, the consumer will have to pay an additional Rs 99 to avail the same offer for a period of 84 days

The billing cycle for Dhan Dhana Dhan offer will start from July onward.

Last week, Reliance Jio had said that it would withdraw the Summer Surprise offer in the next few days as soon as it was operationally feasible.Before Trai's recommendation, the Summer Surprise offer was supposed to end on April 15.

"Jio will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible," the teleco had said in a press statement. However, this new offer will let users enjoy a similar deal without sacrificing much.