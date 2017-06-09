Jio effect: Vodafone brings Ramzan packs to offer more data, cheap ISD calls

Vodafone has extended its Ramzan special plans to telecom circles other than UP West, where it was first introduced. The special plans offers high quota of 4G data, ISD calls to select countries at low tariffs and unlimited local and national calls for Rs 786. The nature of plan will vary across circles.

For Vodafone postpaid users in Assam and North-East circle will get unlimited voice calling, unlimited national roaming and 25GB of data for Rs 786.

Vodafone prepaid subscribers in Rajasthan circle can opt for Vodafone Holy Ramzan Pack for Rs 786 to get full talk time and ISD calling to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia at Rs 0.14 per second. Users can call USA and Canada at Rs 0.06 per second. This plan is valid for 56 days.

Apart from this, Vodafone FRC 445 provides unlimited local and national calls along with 1GB of 4G/3g data every day. Vodafone FRC 295 comes with unlimited Vodafone-to-Vodafone calls and 1GB 4G/3G data per day. Both these plans are for prepaid users and have a validity of 70 days.

Earlier this week, Vodafone introduced the Ramzan plans in the UP West and Uttarakhand circles by the name of Ramzan Special Pack. Customers can use unlimited 2G and 3G data for Rs 5 and Rs 19 respectively. 2G service users can avail unlimited local and national calls along with unlimited data for Rs 253. Users can shell out a little extra and get unlimited local and STD calls and 1GB data per day at Rs 345.

Telecommunication service providers have been offering cheap plans to counter the disruptive effects of free bundled plans offered by Jio Telecommunications.

