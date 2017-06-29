Jio launches new submarine cable system

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. on Thursday announced the launch of the Asia-Africa-Europe (AAE-1) submarine cable system. AAE-1, touted to be the longest 100Gbps technology based submarine system, will stretch over 25,000 km from Marseille in France to Hong Kong, with 21 cable landings across Asia and Europe.

"The new terabit capacity and 100Gbps direct connectivity to global content hubs and interconnection points ensure that Jio will continue to offer its customers the most exceptional high speed internet and digital service experience," said Mathew Oommen, President-Jio.

"We are excited to participate in the launch and deliver the cable landing in Mumbai at the time when India's data traffic continues its accelerated data consumption and growth," he added.

The project is the combined work of telecom service providers from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. With diversified Points of Presence (PoP) in Asia (Hong Kong and Singapore) and three onward connectivity options in Europe (via France, Italy and Greece), AAE-1 will provide the requisite flexibility and diversity for carriers and their customers.



AAE-1 will pass through the critical hubs, serving the increasing demand for video centric data bandwidth supporting all types of communications, applications, and content within India and beyond. AAE-1 links seamlessly with other cable systems and fiber networks to deliver direct access to all global markets, a press release from the company said.



Jio provides the Network Operations and Management for AAE-1 Cable System.

