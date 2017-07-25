Reliance Jio effect: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB data everyday with Rs 244 plan on Vodafone

In what can be seen as a counter to Reliance Jio's cheap data plans, Vodafone India has introduced a new plan of Rs 244 with advantages for 70 days.



If customers opt for this newly introduced plan, they will get 1GB 3G/4G data every day and unlimited calls to any other Vodafone user.



However, the company is rolling out this offer exclusively for new customers, existing customers cannot avail the same.



Another condition on the said offer is that the 70 day validity is only available for the first recharge, from second recharge onwards it would come down to 35 days.



Apart from this, Vodafone India has also another offer for its prepaid customers. In Rs 346 with a validity of 56 days, the telecom giant is offering 56GB data with a cap of 1GB per day along with unlimited voice calls to any network. However, voice calls will be limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week.



Meanwhile, on Monday, the Competition Commission approved the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, said lawyers who worked on the deal, which will create the country's largest telecom operator.



Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co said the regulator has "unconditionally" approved merger of the telecommunications businesses of Vodafone India and its wholly-owned subsidiary Vodafone Mobile Services, with Idea Cellular.