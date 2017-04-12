Reliance goes 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' after end of Summer Surprise offer

Reliance Jio introduced the data-revolution in India. Though many thought the affect won't last long, Jio made sure that it extends its data services to maximum number of people for the longest amount of time.

Last week, the company had to withdraw the Summer Surprise offer before time. TRAI had ordered Reliance Jio to take down the Jio Summer Surprise offer as it flouted the norms set by the telecom regulator.

Jio was quick to comply and officially took down the offer, but not wanting to lose on customers, the company released a new Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. This offer just had two plans instead of an elaborate rate list like the Summer Surprise offer.

Essentially, the company has released revised versions of the most popular data packs from Summer Surprise offer. Now users will have to pay Rs 309 and Rs 509 for the data packs that were available for Rs 303 and Rs 499 respectively.

Here's all you need to know about Jio's new 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer:

The scheme comes in Rs 309 recharge - an increase of measly Rs 6 from its Summer Surprise offer - and Rs 509 recharge

Those customers who are yet to subscribe to Prime Membership will have to pay a total of Rs 408 (309+99) or Rs 608 (509+99) if they want to avail the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer

The plans start with Rs. 309, which provides unlimited SMS, calling and data (1GB per day at 4G speed) for 3 months on first recharge

Rs 509 offer allows 2GB usage per day for a period of three months (84 days). It is aimed at heavy data users. The pack also offers unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB per day at 4G speed)

Unlike Summer Surprise offer, Reliance Jio has not mentioned if there is any last date to avail the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer

For non-Prime members, the consumer will have to pay an additional Rs 99 to avail the same offer for a period of 84 days

The billing cycle for Dhan Dhana Dhan offer will start from July onward.

This new offer is giving Jio-lovers another shot at getting three months of 1GB data per day for a nominal cost of Rs 309. This new offer will let Jio extend its user base further and cross the 100 million mark of paid users.