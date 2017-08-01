Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: Here are the best data and voice combo plans they have to offer

Since the time Reliance Jio was launched in September last year, the telecom industry has been in a constant flux. The six month period of free data till March proved to be major downfall for the incumbent operators. Even after Reliance Jio started charging for their services, their aggressive pricing led to a major tariff war which is still being waged in favour of the consumer.

However, most of these tariffs have a lot of underlying terms and conditions. With an array of offers and discounts it can get overwhelming for both existing as well as new customers to make the right choice to get good value for money.

In terms of data plans and voice calls, we find that a particular range of tariffs provide the best bang for buck across various network providers. Though each plan offered by different carriers caters to different needs of the user, these particular data pack should be sufficient for an average Indian consumer.



Here are the best data and voice offers from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and Idea:

Reliance Jio

The Rs 399 plan (for Prime members exclusively) offers 84GB of data for a period of 84 days with an FUP of 1GB per day.

Earlier the company had launched the same offer for Rs 309. However, that plan has been reduced to a validity of 56 days with a data of 56 GB.

For users that have a higher demand for data, Reliance Jio is offering 2GB per day for 56 days at a price of Rs 509.

Vodafone

For a similar price of Rs 349 Vodafone is offering 1GB per day and unlimited voice calls on all handsets for a validity of 28 days, which amounts to 28GB of data.

Vodafone also offers special data plans for new 4G smartphone buyers where they send specific plans by sending an OTP to the Vodafone number.



Airtel

Airtel matched Reliance Jio's offer by giving 84GB of data for 84 days at a price of Rs 399. The offer is only available on 4G H/S and 4G SIM.

For Airtel users with heavy data usage the Rs 549 plan gives unlimited calls along with 2GB 3G/4G data per day on 4G H/S. However, this offer will only be valid for 28 days.

Idea

Idea is offering unlimited On-Net calls along with 3000mins and 70 GB 4G/3G data for 70 Days (1GB per day) at a price of Rs 399. The company is also offering 5% of the MRP as talktime on this recharge.



The plans mentioned above may vary in accordance to the subscriber's circle.