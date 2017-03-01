Reliance Jio: Detailed look at all new Jio Prime and Non-Prime plans

Relaince Jio's free data offers have changed the way India consumes internet.Now, with the free-period coming to an end, consumers are finding it tough to give up the data-bonanza. Considering the high number of subscribers Jio released a series of packages that are not free but still offer much better value than most telecom operators.

The company chief, Mukesh Ambani announced the Rs 303 data plan and a Prime Membership couple of weeks back. The plan is now available along with other data plans that offer more variety to the consumer.

The prepaid plans begin from Rs 19 and go all the way to Rs 9,999 which has a validity of one year. Each plan has different limits for a Jio Prime and a non-Prime member. All these plans come with unlimited calls and texts for the prescribed time period.

Rs 19 data pack

For Prime members: The data pack offers one day validity along with 200MB of data.

For Non-Prime members: The limit will be halved to 100MB

Rs 49 data pack

For Prime members: Comes with a validity of 3 days and data limit of 600MB

For Non-Prime members: Data-limit will will be halved to 300MB

Rs 96 data pack

For Prime members: The plan comes with a validity of 7 days and a limit of 7GB data. There is a daily limit of 1GB as well.

For Non-Prime members: These members will only get 0.6GB data for the same price.

Rs 149 data pack

For Prime members: This pack comes with 28 days validity, and just 2GB 4G data. Users will only get 100 SMSs with this data pack.

For Non-Prime members: The same price will just get you 1GB of data for non-Prime members.

Rs 303 data pack

For Prime members: The user will get unlimited data but only 28GB of which will be available at 4G speeds and there is a 1GB/day limit as well.

For Non-Prime members: The same plan will get only 2.5GB of data for 28 days.

Rs 499 data pack

For Prime members: Similar to the Rs 303 pack this plan will be unlimited but the consumer will get 56GB of data at 4G speeds and an upper limit of 2GB per day.

For Non-Prime members: Non-Prime members will only get 5GB of data.

Rs 999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 60GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 60 days.

For Non-Prime members: The same price will get a consumer 12.5 GB data for a period of 30 days.

Rs 1,999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 125GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 90 days.

For Non-Prime members: Same price will get a consumer 30GB data for a period of 30 days.

Rs 4,999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 300GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 180 days.

For Non-Prime members: Same price will get a consumer 100GB data for a period of 30 days.

Rs 9,999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 750GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 360 days.

For Non-Prime members: Same price will get a consumer 200GB data for a period of 30 days.