Here's a detailed look at Reliance Jio's new Dhan Dhana Dhan Plans

Reliance Jio has come with a new set of Dhan Dhana Dhan plans which will cost more than the previous plans but will still continue with similar validity periods. These plans will still entail the unlimited internet packs with a prescribed FUP. These new plans have been put in effect from October 19.

Ealier this month, Reliance Jio launched a 100 per cent cashback scheme on the Rs 399 plan. The company also promised a new list of data packs once the Diwali offer ends.

The plan that was previously available for Rs 399 but now the user will have to shed Rs 459 for the same plan. The plan will entail a total of 84GB for 84 days for with an upper limit of 1GB per day.

The Rs 149 plan, however, will get an upgrade in terms of data limit. The user will now get 4.2 GB data for a period of 28 days.

The Rs 399 plan will now give 70 days of internet with 1GB per day. Once the user exhausts the upper limit, the speeds will drop down to 128mbps.

For Rs 309, the user will get an unlimited usage of 1GB per day for 49 days. With the new hike in prices this plan can turn in to the new best selling plan.

Going to high-end users, the Rs 499 plan will offer 91GB of data for a period of 91 days with 1GB data FUP.

At a slightly higher price, Reliance Jio is offering 98GB of data for 49 days at a price of Rs 509. In this plan the user will get an upper limit of 2GB per day.

For users will extremely high data needs will get 84GB of data for a period of 28 days. Reliance Jio will offer 3GB per day with this plan.

For the long terms plans, Reliance Jio will be offering Rs 999 plan with a validity of 90 days with 60GB of total data of 60GB.

The Rs 1,999 plan will offer 125GB of data for a period of 180days. Reliance Jio is offering 350GB of 4G data for a period of 360 days at Rs 4,999.

The biggest plan of the lot is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be offering 750GB of 4G data for a period of 360 days.

For small value recharges, Jio has introduced super-affordable daily and weekly packs. Under these plans, a user can get free voice, SMS, unlimited data (0.15 GB daily) for as low as Rs 19 for a day, Rs 52 for a week or Rs 98 for 2 weeks.

The new plans with revised benefits will be available from October 19 and can be availed by new as well as existing Jio subscribers. As part of these unlimited benefits, customers can enjoy high speed data within prescribed FUP limit followed by unlimited internet at lowered speeds, free voice calls and SMS.