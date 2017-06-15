Reliance Jio effect: Mobile video consumption soars thanks to cheap data

The fact that more and more people are consuming data on their smart phones is rather well known and the fact that 80% of the content that is consumed is video content isn't surprising either. A recent report launched by digital media network Culture Machine and Kantar IMRB not only shows an exponential growth in digital video consumption on smart phones, but also throws up clear-cut consumption trends in the space:



150 million smart phone consumers have watched at least one video in the last one month.

While Facebook and YouTube are expectedly the most consumed video platforms, one out of three consumers are actually consuming content on OTT platforms such as Hotstar and Voot.

While entertainment and comedy are the most popular genres in the digital video world, education, that too content for toddlers and pre-schoolers is a highly consumed genre.

Though only 30% of women consume videos on smart phones, the time that women spend on watching videos is disproportionately high as compared to men.

Its not just metro consumers who consume video content on their smartphones but more consumption actually happens in towns with population below 10 lakh.

It's not the teeny-boppers, but youth above 25 years who the contributing the most to mobile video consumption.

"Mobile videos are democratizing mobile video consumption behaviour," says Hemant Mehta, MD (Digital, Media and Retail), Kantar IMRB. According to Sameer Pitalwalla, Founder, Culture Machine, with the entry of new service providers such as Reliance Jio, a different kind of user has come on board in the last few months from tier 2-3 cities.

The average data consumption from 1GB-2GB per user in a month, has escalated to 8GB-9GB per month. However, there is still a gap between the rise in consumption of digital videos and advertisers investing on digital video ads. The challenge clearly is lack of proper measurement tools to measure efficacy.

