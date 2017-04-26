Reliance Jio effect: Now, Vodafone offers 27GB free 4G data for 3 months; here's how you can get it

Vodafone is now offering free 9GB 4G data to its prepaid and postpaid customers for three months, according to an offer listed on Vodafone India 's website under 'Amazing Offers' category.

The new offering from Vodafone is seen as an attempt to retain its customers in the cut-throat telecom market after Reliance Jio 's entry.

Following is the detailed step by step explanation to avail the new Vodafone plan which has been titled, '9GB Free for your new smartphone'.

In order to get started, first the user has to click on '9GB Free for your new smartphone' link in Amazing Offers category on the Vodafone's website.

Then the page will ask for the user's phone number on the link in the offer in order to generate the one time password (OTP).

After the OTP is generated, a new page will be seen with the offer details. Here, two offers are available for the postpaid users.

The first one is the standard one in which the users will get 27 GB extra data for the next three months, with 9GB limit per month.

The other plan is available only for those who are on RED Unlimited plans. The offer gives, 3GB of extra data for the next 12 months.



After choosing the desired offer, the page would say that the request would be processed in 30 minutes.

For the prepaid Vodafone customers, the same offer is valid for 28 days. According to the conditions listed on Vodafone's website, a subscriber can avail the offer up to three times or three months, whatever comes first.

Meanwhile, the postpaid users also have to ensure that they must have data pack of 1 GB or higher validity throughout the promotional period.

In prepaid, the terms and conditions list out that if customers get recharges of 1,2,3, 5 and 7 GB of 3G/4G data, they are also eligible for this 9GB offer.



