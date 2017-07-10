Reliance Jio's entry, costly spectrum have hit telecom sector; should the government bail it out?

The financial health of the telecom sector remains in limbo. After several meetings between telecom operators and the powers that be, including the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the inter-ministerial group (IMG), set up to resolve the financial woes of the telcos, and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha, the ball is now in the government's court. The financial pressure faced by the telecom sector is undeniably huge. The current state of the sector is somewhat identical to where the infrastructure sector was five years ago when the stressed assets problem began to unfold. One of the first things that the current National Democratic Alliance government did after storming to power was to dismantle the GoMs and the EGoMs of the previous government. The fact that the government had to form IMG shows the severity of the matter.

The growth of the older telcos has been stymied by Reliance Jio , which started services last September. The Jio onslaught, coupled with costly spectrum purchases over the past seven years, rang the death knell for older operators, especially fringe players such as Reliance Communications and Tata Teleservices.

The government now has two options. It can either come to the rescue of the sector, especially the incumbents, or let the market forces decide the future course. If the government decides to intervene by announcing some relief measures, it will affect the flow of revenues to the exchequer. The older telcos have been clamouring for relief in the form of a reduction in licence fee, spectrum usage charges (SUC), USOF (universal service obligation fund) levy and relaxation in payment plans for spectrum. According to the estimates of the industry's lobby group Cellular Operators Association of India or COAI, the reduction in SUC to 1 per cent, licence fee to 1 per cent and USOF contribution to zero would impact the government's revenues by Rs 15,459.07 crore, on the basis of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of 2016/17, which stood at Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

The licence fee, USOF and SUC account for 11 per cent of the sector's AGR. The USOF, established in 2002, aims to improve connectivity across the underserved and unserved areas. So far, the government has collected Rs 84,186 crore for USOF, out of which Rs 46,875 crore remains unutilised. Also, there is a strong demand to slash spectrum usage charges. Older operators expect that reduction in levies will increase revenues and more than make up for the losses the government will incur as a result of lower levies.

A new initiative to relax payment norms for spectrum purchase seems unlikely. As of now, telcos are required to make an upfront payment of 25-30 per cent for spectrum, followed by two years of moratorium, and then pay the rest in 10 instalments. Older telcos want 10 per cent upfront payment and a period of 18 years to pay the rest of the amount. But changing the contract terms post-facto will be strongly contested. The auction terms are binding in nature, and the operators are supposed to know the financial risks associated with auctions. Any change made at a later stage will be perceived as the government handing out undue favours to a few operators. The apex court has already turned down changes in the contract terms in the power sector.

If it takes a dispassionate stand, the government may see the telecom assets turning sour, which could further aggravate the NPA (non-performing assets) problem. But it is not the government's responsibility to save failing telcos. Besides, corporate battles, rather than government bailouts, should define the way the sector operates.

