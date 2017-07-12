Reliance JioFiber data plan leaked on official website; there's a big surprise coming

Reliance Jio's JioFiber has been predicted as another major disruptor in the telecom sector. Earlier this year, the company announced that they will be launching JioFiber in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara for free under its JioFiber Preview Offer.

According to this new leak by a Redditor, the company might be close to making the service available. A picture was posted on Reddit, showing us a glimpse of what the JioFiber plans might look like. The image shows that the company will be offering 100Mbps speed with a cap of 100GB per month at Rs 0 for 3 months.

The data is free but the user will have to pay Rs 4,500 for the installation. However, even this amount can be refunded later according to the company. One of the biggest factor with the new service will be a free-period of three months.

Similar to what Reliance Jio did with its 4G services in September, JioFiber is expected to create the same affect in the broadband industry.

In May, Reliance Jio officially announced that its broadband service JioFiber is being rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara for free under its JioFiber Preview Offer.

Jio's broadband offer will come with a JioMedia share device, a smart set top box, routers and Power Line Communication devices, in a bid to promote additional Jio services.

Later when the offer period ends, the broadband service prices are expected to start at Rs 500 for 600 GB data and for 1000 GB data at 100Mbps speed subscribers would be required to pay Rs 2,000 a month.

One of the biggest players in the broadband arena, Airtel, has already sensed the coming tariff war in this segment. The largest telecom giant has offered various updates to its existing broadband plans. State-owned BSNL and MTNL will be most affected by Jio's move as they still claim majority broadband connections in the country.