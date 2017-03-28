Reliance Jio is offering free data up to 120GB for users who recharge before March 31

Reliance Jio is hitting on all cyclinders to get as many consumers as possible under its Prime membership. As of now, the offer is available for another three days which could be extended if they do not meet their target of new members.

To woo more customers into buying the Prime membership, Jio is offering users extra data of up to 120GB, over and above the prescribed data-limit. The offer is available on all data plans from Rs 149 and above. If you subscribe to the 149 data pack before March 31, you'll get an additional 1GB data over the 2GB of set limit.

Jio has decided to offer an extra 5GB data (worth Rs 201) to those recharging with Rs 303.

This essentially means that subscribers who breach the 1GB daily limit would not face slowdown in speeds given the new 5GB data pool being made available.

Similarly, those recharging with Rs 499 and above would get additional 10GB data over 56GB (or 2GB per day limit). The extra data pool is only valid for the first month.

If you go for any long-term plan, the additional 10 GB data will be available on a monthly basis. In case of the Rs 999 recharge, the user will get an additional 20 GB(10 GB+10 GB) for 60 days(30+30).

For the Rs 1,999 recharge, the user will get an additional 30GB for 90 days. Similarly, the user will get additional 60 GB for a period of 180 days.

The biggest recharge of Rs 9,999 will get an additional 120GB of data over the 750 GB for 360 days.



These offers are only available for users recharging before March 31.

Apart from these one time recharges, the user can also buy multiple packs and use them later during the year. Users will have the option of choosing which cycle they want the recharges to function in.