Reliance Jio launches 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer; 84 GB for Rs 309

One day after the Jio Summer Surprise offer was lifted, Reliance has come up with an alternate plan for Prime as well as non-Prime members. Reliance Jio has launched a new 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer for all those who missed the Summer Surprise offer. However, Reliance Jio has increased the tariff of its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer by a marginal Rs 6 .

The new data plan is available on the official website of Reliance Jio. According to this new offer, Prime and non-Prime members have just two new options to get the three months of complimentary internet. For Prime members, the Rs 309 recharge will get them the same benefits of Summer Surprise offer.

According to Reliance Jio, the user will get 1GB per day for a period 84 days with this offer. For non-Prime members, users will have to pay an additional sum of Rs 99 over Rs 309 for the 1GB per day offer.

A recharge of Rs 509, will give the user the same benefits as Rs 499 offer under the Summer Surprise. Users can avail a data limit of 2GB per day under this new scheme. For non-Prime members, the consumer will have to pay an additional Rs 99 to avail the same offer for a period of 84 days.

In a hasty announcement last Thursday, Reliance Jio said that its Summer Surprise offer will be withdrawn in the next few days after Trai 'advised' it to stop three months complimentary benefits under the new scheme.

"Jio will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible," Jio had said.



The telecom disruptor officially discontinued its Summer Surprise offer from Monday.

Under the Summer Surprise plan, Jio Prime members making their first recharge payment of Rs 303 or higher were offered complimentary free data services for three months until July.

While launching the offer on March 31, Mukesh Ambani had said, "Every Jio Prime member - when they make their first paid recharge prior to 15th April using Jio's Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) - will get services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis."

While Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer has be withdrawn, users can still sign up for Jio Prime subscriptions till April 15.