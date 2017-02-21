Reliance Jio deals a body blow to Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular

It seems that Reliance Jio is not stepping off the throttle. Last September, the telecom operator launched its mobile services with free data and voice calls. The free offer concluded in December upon which it extended the free offer - under a new name, Happy New Year Offer - for three more months. Today, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani introduced a subsidised version of the initial tariff plan submitted by Jio with telecom authorities. He launched Prime membership programme, a one-time scheme priced at Rs 99, where users get free unlimited voice calls, 30 GB data (1 GB per day), and a bouquet of Jio services until March 2018 at a monthly tariff of Rs 303. The users can buy Prime membership throughout next month.

The dole out shows that Jio is making the lives of its rivals tougher. The older telcos are already facing the heat of Jio which has so far kept its services free. Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular are already finding it difficult to survive. Market leader Bharti Airtel, for instance, has registered 54.9 per cent drop in net profits in third quarter of 2016/17 as compared to corresponding period last year. Idea Cellular is even worse. It reported a loss of Rs 383 crore in the same quarter. The older telcos are particularly hit by free voice services of Jio.

The older telcos have asked telecom dispute tribunal TDSAT (Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal) to look into telecom regulator TRAI's (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) decision to allow Jio to continue free promotional offer beyond stipulated 90 days. TRAI has said that Jio's promotional offer is valid as per the current rules. However, TRAI has recently floated a consultation paper on tariff regulations.

While the Jio offer is beneficial for its 100-million subscribers, it raises serious doubts on its ability to charge customers. The telco is currently riding on the back of the financial strength of its parent company - RIL. It has invested some Rs 1.7 lakh crore. Last month, Jio said that an additional Rs 30,000 crore - to be raised via rights issue - will be invested to boost networks.

Analysts say that Jio's focus will shift from being a price disruptor to being a preferred telco (for its users) when it transitions from free to a totally-paid service at some point in time. Several analyst reports say that it's going to be the biggest challenge for Jio going forward.

Securities firm J.P. Morgan, in a January report, said that "a lot would depend on how many of the current subscriber base migrates into paying subscriber base and at what level of ARPUs (average revenue per user) they come in. Given RIL's financial strength to back Jio, that they could likely play the pricing game for longer, but given that most incumbents are comfortably based on financial metrics, any pricing strategy will likely be matched and thus the market share gains would be limited for Jio."

A recent study by TRAI shows that Jio's average download speed (8.34 Mbps) has decreased by 50 per cent in January, whereas Airtel has almost doubled its speed (8.42 Mbps) in the same month. For Jio, it's equally important to maintain decent data speeds and calling experience to woo customers and retain existing subscribers beyond offering subsidised tariffs.