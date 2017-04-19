Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Jio's new offer reduces call rates to US, UK, Canada to Rs 3 per minute

Keeping up the heat on its rivals, Reliance Jio has now come up with a fresh offer of international calls at prices as low as Rs 3 per minute with its "rate-cutter plan" that can be activated by recharging for Rs 501.

The Mukesh Ambani-run company's website states that its customers can sharply reduce their international call charges by activating the rate-cutter plan. The plan allows Jio users to make calls countries like the US, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan just Rs 3 per minute.

Calls to countries such as France, Pakistan, Israel, Japan, Argentina, Denmark and South Korea can be made at Rs 4.80 per minute. Market leader Bharti Airtel recently said that it is offering best international roaming rates to its travelling customers to ensure that they are protected from "bill shocks."

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telco said it is offering best international roaming rates to its travelling customers to ensure that they are protected from bill shocks. For instance, in the case of an Airtel customer traveling to Singapore without any pack if daily usage exceeds Rs 499 (which is the cost of the pack), the company will automatically activate the Rs 499 pack at no added cost.

Recently the country's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone introduced the i-RoamFREE plan offering free incoming calls.

Vodafone's plan offered all international and local outgoing calls at Re 1 per minute and data at Re. 1/MB in over 45 countries on a daily basis. The company also said that it is the first telecom service provider to offer high-speed data on-the-go to Indian customers covering business and holiday destinations such as USA, UAE, UK, Europe, Singapore, Thailand, Australia and Hong Kong.

According to market analysts WhatsApp and other social networking sites have already reduced the customers' burden of expenses through internet voice calls which is an added factor for telcos to cut international rates.