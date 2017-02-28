Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones

Reliance Jio is working with Israel's Airspan to provide the nation a smooth transition to 5G services. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is already taking the process ahead with the company and has reportedly, has deployed around 5 million small cells made by Airspan. These small cells are capable of carrying over 350 terabytes of data along with 5 million VoLTE calls.

The deployment of these small cells will be used to provide coverage and capacity to the network provider. According to a report by the Financial Express, Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio said, "We are driving a digital platform and broadband network movement to meet the expectations of a data hungry nation." He added, "Together (with Airspan), we have been able to innovate on products and solutions that have fundamentally disrupted cost and service models, ensuring that Jio's self-healing HetNet will be able to seamlessly transition to 5G."

Jio has been a big disruptor in the telecom industry, the company will start charging for its services from April 1. The incumbent network operators are already facing a tough time dealing with the drastically reduced tariffs and if the company pioneers 5G in the country it will have a definitive edge over other operators. The latest entrant in the telecom sector set new records when it acquired 100 million LTE subscribers in just 170 days.

Jio, which has spent $25 billion on its 4G wireless data network, will terminate free data plans from April 1 but has offered customers the option of signing up for a Jio Prime membership for Rs 99 to continue using unlimited services for a year by paying Rs 303 every month.