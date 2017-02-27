Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers

Jio will soon come to a level playing field after it ends the free data period on March 31. Despite the prices, Jio still seems to have an edge over other telecom players when it comes to the data offered per Rupee.

While other telecom giants like Airtel and Vodafone are offering 3 to 4 GB of data at heavily discounted prices, in comparison to just the prices they offered a year back, their offer still lags behind Jio's 1GB per day data limit.

Here's what all of them offer for nearly the same price as Jio's new Prime Membership:

Airtel

For Rs 345 an Airtel user will get 1GB data which can be extended to 4GB (1GB regular pack benefit and 3GB free data). Apart from that, the pack offers free calls to any network in the country.

Vodafone

Vodafone has been in the news for a merger with Idea but the affect of the merger is still not clear. Currently, the company is offering 6GB data per month for Rs 349, along with unlimited voice calls.

Idea

If a user recharges her/his new 4G phone with Idea's Rs 348 tariff, they will get 1+3GB data for a span of 28 days. If the user is not new, they will only get a data balance of 1 GB.

These offers do not stand a chance against Reliance Jio's new offer. However, the Mukesh Ambani-led company will provide this membership for a limited time and an added cost of Rs 100. The company is yet to reveal its stable price list.



