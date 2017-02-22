Will Airtel, Vodafone and Idea cut data rates to take on Reliance Jio Prime membership?

Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular may be forced to cut their tariff further after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's big Reliance Jio announcements on Tuesday.

Reliance Jio's Prime membership offers free voice calls and data at prices much lower than the competition, making the challenge even tougher for incumbent telecom operators. The older telcos are already facing the heat of Jio which has so far kept its services free.

Market leader Bharti Airtel, for instance, has registered 54.9 per cent drop in net profits in third quarter of 2016/17 as compared to corresponding period last year. Idea Cellular is even worse. It reported a loss of Rs 383 crore in the same quarter. The older telcos are particularly hit by free voice services of Jio.

With its newly announced tariff plans, it seems that Reliance Jio is not stepping off the throttle. "Jio we will not only match the highest selling tariffs of each of the other leading telcos, but we will also provide 20 percent more data in each of these plans," Mukesh Ambani said in his address.

With a subscriber base of 72.16 million, Reliance Jio has grabbed a lion's share, close to one-third market share of broadband service providers, as per the latest data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the month of December 2016. This translates into a gain of 6.6 percentage points in its market share to 30.56 per cent, as compared to 23.9 per cent in the previous month.

This came hard on Bharti Airtel, which was a market leader in wireless broadband services till October with 22.05 per cent market share --- but has seen a drop of over 3 percentage points since then.

Its market share currently stands at 18.45 per cent in this category. Vodafone equally bears the brunt with 3.6 percentage points decline in its market share since October.

ALSO READ: Jio offer pushes Reliance shares to a 8-year high



With a subscriber base of 16.62 million in September, Reliance Jio saw a net addition of 19.6 million in October followed by net additions of 16.26 million in November and 20.28 million in December 2016.

Going by what Ambani said in his address, it looks highly unlikely that Jio would end its promotional schemes that offer a bouquet of free services. Under its prime membership that costs a measly 99 rupees, Jio will be offering 1GB data a day or 30GB a month at just 303 rupees.

A recent study by TRAI shows that Jio's average download speed (8.34 Mbps) has decreased by 50 per cent in January, whereas Airtel has almost doubled its speed (8.42 Mbps) in the same month. With Jio beginning to charge its users for data usage from April, the speeds are expected to increase as free-data users hogging Reliance Jio's network may soon be out.

However, analysts say that Jio's focus will shift from being a price disruptor to being a preferred telco (for its users) when it transitions from free to a totally-paid service at some point in time. But until March 2018, Jio has made the lives of its competitors a lot more difficult.

Mukesh Ambani's telecom venture crossed 100-million subscribers in less than six months of its launch. "Jio has added 7 customers every second of every single day for the last 170 days," Ambani said in his speech on Tuesday.