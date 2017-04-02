Reliance Jio Summer Surprise: All you need to know

Reliance Jio has done it again. The Jio Summer Surprise is yet another trick from it's hat to lure the internet generation. Most major telecom operators were waiting for April 1, for Jio to end its free internet services. But what has become charachterstic for Jio, it extended the offer yet again.

The company has not only extended the time limit to subscribe to Jio Prime but also gives out a 'Shagun' offer in the form of Jio Summer Surprise. This offer will essentially give you four months of data for just a sum of Rs 303 (if subscribed to Jio Prime).

Here's all you need to know about the Jio Summer Surprise and how to avail it.

The Jio Summer Surprise can be availed by a recharge of Rs 303. The tariff that would last only for a month will now last for four months (including April).

Any user who has already subscribed to Prime Membership and has also bought the Rs 303 plan will automatically get the Summer Surprise offer without any further action.

For users who haven't subscribed to Prime Membership, they can do so by April 15 for a sum of Rs 99.

After subscribing to Jio Prime, the user will have to pay Rs 303 for the services to continue from May.

The company has already garnered a massive 72 million of Prime Members within a month and with this new offer in place, there are high chances that the Mukesh Ambani-led company will cross the 100 million mark by April 15.